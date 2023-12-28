Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Up 219.6% in December

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the November 30th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chanson International Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Chanson International stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Chanson International has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Institutional Trading of Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

