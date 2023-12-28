Chronos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.66. 643,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

