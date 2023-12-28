Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 3.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. 1,387,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

