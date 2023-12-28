Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.09

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.09 and traded as high as $39.13. Chuy’s shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 97,869 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $670.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

