Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 647,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

