Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 647,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.25.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
