CKW Financial Group Acquires 34 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $873,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,329,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 28,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $411.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,408,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,388,070. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.96. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.