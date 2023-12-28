Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,871. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
