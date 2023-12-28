Coin98 Market Cap Reaches $185.27 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $185.27 million and $20.33 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,555,455 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

