Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $1,737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $1,450,900.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $186.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,227,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,357,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $93,815,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

