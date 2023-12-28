CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.45 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001758 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $7.87 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

