Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €66.18 ($72.73) and last traded at €66.39 ($72.96). 469,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.70 ($73.30).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.49.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

