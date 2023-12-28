Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.50

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 66.68 ($0.85). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 66.10 ($0.84), with a volume of 389,929 shares trading hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £335.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.63.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

