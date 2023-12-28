Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in December

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,927. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

