Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.29. 331,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.