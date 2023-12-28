Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.10. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 9,753 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,820.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

