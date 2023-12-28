Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 200,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 172,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £8.33 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

