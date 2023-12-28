Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTRYY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.
About Country Garden
