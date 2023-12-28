Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTRYY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

