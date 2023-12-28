Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cranswick Stock Performance
Cranswick stock remained flat at C$36.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.32. Cranswick has a 1-year low of C$36.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.40.
Cranswick Company Profile
