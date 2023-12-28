Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cranswick Stock Performance

Cranswick stock remained flat at C$36.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.32. Cranswick has a 1-year low of C$36.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.40.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

