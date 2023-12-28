Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $270.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 270 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.43). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.43), with a volume of 105,747 shares traded.
Daily Mail and General Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £569.15 million and a PE ratio of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.
Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daily Mail and General Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.