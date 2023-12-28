Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIFTY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 1,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.