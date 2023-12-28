Derbend Asset Management Decreases Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Derbend Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,576 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 924,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.