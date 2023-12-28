Derbend Asset Management Has $515,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Derbend Asset Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 276,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 52,514 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,215. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

