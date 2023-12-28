Derbend Asset Management Takes $1.25 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 173,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 562.5% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.59. 1,194,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,347. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.