Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Deswell Industries Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of DSWL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 7,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.
Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%.
Institutional Trading of Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
