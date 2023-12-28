Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Down 0.7%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 22,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 41,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLAKY
Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.7 %
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.