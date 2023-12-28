Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Down 0.7%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 22,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 41,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

