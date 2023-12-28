dForce USD (USX) One Day Volume Hits $1,965.45

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $30.95 million and approximately $1,965.45 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,238,791 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99086818 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,605.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

