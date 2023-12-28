DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 44,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 77,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.90.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

