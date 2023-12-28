DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 44,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 77,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.90.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.
