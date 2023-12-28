Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.80

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$91.80 and traded as high as C$94.46. Dollarama shares last traded at C$94.19, with a volume of 591,717 shares traded.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$96.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

