Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading 18.6% Higher

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

