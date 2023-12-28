Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
