Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test stands for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.