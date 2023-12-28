easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in December

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESYJY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.88) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.24) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet Company Profile

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

