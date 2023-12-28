Efinity Token (EFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.12 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $72.12 million and $3,082.32 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,901,336 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

