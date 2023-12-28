Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.96

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 985397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.