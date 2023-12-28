EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.31

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.31 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.71 ($0.21). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 15.38 ($0.20), with a volume of 15,506,409 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EnQuest
EnQuest Trading Down 0.7 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Gareth Penny acquired 74,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,691.11 ($12,313.99). Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.
About EnQuest
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
