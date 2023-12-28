Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.49. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Enterprise Diversified Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.
Enterprise Diversified Company Profile
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
