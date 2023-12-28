EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN) Stock Price Down 17.5%

EPHS Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STNN – Get Free Report) fell 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

EPHS Price Performance

EPHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPHS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Emerald Plants Health Source Inc intends to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada. It intends to secure a commercial cultivation license identified as a license for access to cannabis for medical purposes regulation. The company is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.