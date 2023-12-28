ERC20 Market Cap Achieves $9.65 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $601.04 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00021961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.92 or 1.00085506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012301 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00193422 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01131688 USD and is up 24.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,355.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

