Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Sells $397,648.71 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 100 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $400.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 760,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,224. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $751.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVLV. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,338 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

