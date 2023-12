Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Exxaro Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Exxaro Resources

(Get Free Report)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.