Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.97

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 19092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $561.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 98,108 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

