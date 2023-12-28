Financial Comparison: DTS (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

DTS (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DTS and Magic Software Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 0.85 $40.47 million $0.78 12.60

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than DTS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTS N/A N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises 6.94% 18.39% 9.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DTS and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTS 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.11%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than DTS.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats DTS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTS

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems. The company also installs, operates, and maintains computer systems and networks; manufactures, develops, sells, and leases information related equipment comprising computers and software; processes and provides information and commercial transactions; produces, sells, and leases multimedia related content; and acquires, develops, licenses, manages, and transfers intellectual property, such as copyrights and know-how. In addition, it engages in worker dispatch business; and contracting for planning, investigating, researching, training, educating, and consulting activities related to information systems. Further, the company offers enterprise resource planning solutions; and network integration services. It serves finance, telecommunications, and public sector comprising medical welfare, pension authorities, and local governments. DTS Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

