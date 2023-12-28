FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 452,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.88. 997,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,896. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

