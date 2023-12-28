First Majestic Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical volume of 9,541 put options.

Shares of AG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

