First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in December

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 20,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

