First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in December

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 20,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
