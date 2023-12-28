First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 171,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 70,096 shares.The stock last traded at $56.62 and had previously closed at $56.67.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $761.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

