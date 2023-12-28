First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.88 and last traded at $157.36. Approximately 18,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 32,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.47.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.85.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 980.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.