First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.16

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.16 and last traded at $96.92, with a volume of 12367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.24.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $867.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,195,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

