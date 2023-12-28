Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) EVP Suzan Kereere Sells 1,633 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.81 and a 12 month high of $136.49.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

