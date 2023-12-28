Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) EVP Suzan Kereere Sells 1,633 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %
Fiserv stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.81 and a 12 month high of $136.49.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.