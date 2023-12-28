Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.58

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.58 and last traded at $132.59, with a volume of 2117865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.61.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

