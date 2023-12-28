Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Down 97.7% in December

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 211.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 35,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,536. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.